TBD (copy)

May 7—FLORENCE — Hartselle and Athens will face each other Tuesday at the Class 6A North Regional softball tournament at the Florence Sportsplex with a spot in next week's state tournament on the line.

Hartselle picked up wins over Fort Payne and Hazel Green on Monday to advance to Tuesday's winner's bracket final, while Athens picked up wins over Mortimer Jordan and Buckhorn.

The winner will automatically advance to the Class 6A state tournament and Tuesday's championship round, while the loser would need to win one more game to advance to the championship out of the loser's bracket.

The top two teams from each of the four regionals advance to the state tournament, with winners receiving higher seeding than regional runners-up.

In the Class 4A tournament, West Morgan and West Limestone each went 1-1 to stay alive into play Tuesday, while Priceville's season came to an end with a pair of losses.

—

Hartselle 6, Fort Payne 0: Kenlee Smothers pitched a complete-game shutout for the Tigers, allowing just three hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven in seven innings of work.

Katie Gillott, Blayne Godfrey, Brityan Godfrey, Katie Norgard and Brooklyn Stiles had one hit and one RBI each for Hartselle, while Kaelyn Jones added a pair of hits, including a triple.

—

Hartselle 11, Hazel Green 0: Blayne Godfrey pitched a five-hit shutout to advance Hartselle into Tuesday's winner's bracket final, allowing no walks while striking out seven.

Godfrey also added a pair of hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Norgard drove in a pair of runs. Hatsumi Peterson had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Gillott, Stiles, Ryley Cate Wolf and Brityan Godfrey added one hit and one RBI each.

—

Athens 10, Mortimer Jordan 4: Lily Lowery went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Athens in its opener on Monday.

Carly Ennis had three hits and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Charlie Barnes and Morgan Stiles added two hits and two RBIs each.

Camry Townsend pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

—

Athens 4, Buckhorn 2: Barnes singled and drove in a pair of runs for Athens in Game 2.

Stiles and Lowery had one hit and one RBI each, while Lowery pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing just one run.

—

West Morgan 7, Central-Florence 3: Kylei Russell had a pair of hits and two RBIs to lead West Morgan in its opener on Monday.

AG Cross doubled and drove in two runs, while Jessica England added two hits and one RBI. Chasity Rikard pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out five.

—

Curry 15, West Morgan 0: Curry's Skiely Perry tossed a no-hitter to bump West Morgan into the loser's bracket, allowing three walks over five innings with eight strikeouts.

—

West Limestone 10, Priceville 4: Lilly Bethune went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs as West Limestone avoided elimination on Monday.

Lilee Legg had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Wildcats, while JuliAnn Kyle added three hits and one RBI. Kyle also pitched four innings for the win, striking out five.

Wrozlie Barnett had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for Priceville.

—

Hamilton 9, West Limestone 4: Legg, Bethune, Bella Birdsong and Addie Wallace had one hit and one RBI each as West Limestone opened the day with a loss.

—

Brooks 15, Priceville 0: Kelsey Green and Gracin Prater had one hit each for Priceville in its tournament opener on Monday.

Brooks' Ellie Patrick pitched all four innings for the win, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out six.

—

Golf

—

Athens Bible's Luke Davis advances to state tournament: Davis shot a 71 at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cullman on Monday, earning medalist honors and a spot in next week's state tournament in Florence for his efforts.

Davis shared the lead after the round but pulled out the win after a nine-hole playoff.

