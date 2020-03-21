TB12 offering its first merchandise in Tampa Bay Buccaneers colors

With sales of Bucs merchandise and Tom Brady jerseys spiking after the quarterback took his talents to central Florida, Brady's TB12 company has introduced its first item with a Tampa Bay connection.

From Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times (not to be confused with the TB Times), comes a link to the TB12 website and it's offering a t-shirt in Bucs red or in black with "Tampa Bay" underneath the logo. It'll cost you $30 before tax and shipping.

