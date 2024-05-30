Taz Williams Jr. recently discussed his relationship with Texas A&M's coaching staff

AggiesWire_RN2

This summer, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff will host a bevy of 2025 recruiting talent in the first two weeks of June, including four-star wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. out of Red Oak, Texas.

Williams is the current poster boy for underrated prospects in the 2025 cycle. The incoming senior possesses the size, speed, and consistent toughness to not only produce at the college level but also develop into an NFL wide receiver, barring setbacks in his future development.

While Williams will visit Texas A&M on Thursday, June 6, he will also take consecutive visits to Penn State and Michigan the following weekend. During a recent interview with Wolverines Wire Editor Isaiah Hole, the rising prospect provided brief insight on his relationship with the Aggies coaching staff.

“Coach Wig and I have a great relationship already, since he was at Alabama. I really like the offense that Coach Klein and – he’s a great O.C. to be playing (for). Especially my position. Coach Elko, he has an open door policy, and I like that about the head coach. That’s something that’s on my list that I want from a head coach.”

Growing closer to Texas A&M WR coach Holmon Wiggins and Aggies OC Collin Klein is vital to understanding his future fit in A&M's new offense, which will officially be unveiled this coming season.

On the field, Williams is coming off his productive 2023 junior season, during which he recorded 80 receptions, 1,251 yards, and 14 touchdowns through the air. He possesses the speed, quickness, and run-after-catch ability to help any offense as soon as he steps on campus.

According to 247Sports Composite, Williams is currently ranked 292nd in the 2025 cycle, 36th wide receiver, and 45th in Texas.

