Tayvion Galloway, four-star tight end, decommits from LSU football

LSU football has lost a commitment from the Class of 2024 in tight end Tayvion Galloway.

Galloway made the announcement Sunday on social media, writing the following about his de-commitment from the Tigers:

"After reconsideration I have decided to take a step back and de-commit from LSU. My recruitment is now open. Please respect my decision and no interviews at this time."

Philippians 2:5

“Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus.” — Tayvion Galloway (@TayvionGalloway) June 12, 2023

Galloway is a four-star recruit out of Ohio. He is the 12th-ranked tight end in his class and the No. 188 player overall, according to 247Sports. He had been committed to LSU since July 23, 2022, according to his Twitter page. He holds offers from 31 schools, including Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss and Michigan. He holds 21 Power 5 offers.

LSU still has the No. 7 recruiting class for 2024 despite the de-commitment of Galloway. The class has 15 players committed, including Trey'Dez a fellow four-star tight end who is No. 2 in the class at that position.

