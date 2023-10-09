Tayven Jackson remains starting QB as Indiana football looks for different results

BLOOMINGTON – Rod Carey promised not too much would change when he slid into the offensive coordinator role vacated by Walt Bell’s dismissal last week.

That, for the moment anyway, includes the starting quarterback position. Taking questions from reporters for the first time since changing coordinators during Indiana’s bye week, IU coach Tom Allen indicated that as the Hoosiers move forward with Carey in charge of the offense, Tayven Jackson will remain behind center.

“Tayven is our starting quarterback,” Allen said Monday morning. “I want to see him play better. He and I have talked. He agrees with me.”

A quarterback change was never explicitly mentioned as likely, or even possible, in the changeover from Bell to Carey, formerly head coach at Northern Illinois and Temple. But between the noncommittal nature of Allen’s answers after switching Jackson out for Brendan Sorsby two weeks ago in a 44-17 loss at Maryland, and Carey shutting down broader questions about position battles or playing time in his first meeting with the media the week after, the question had lingered over Allen’s staff change publicly through the bye.

Allen put any further speculation to rest Monday during his pre-Michigan news conference. He said that while he wants improvement across the board offensively, he’s not planning anything drastic for this weekend’s trip to Ann Arbor.

“I want all our guys to know that every position, we've all got to play better. Offensive line has to play better. Running backs, receivers, tight ends, the whole offense, the whole defense,” Allen said. “But I just think we've got new leadership, new opportunities, per se, but not going to make massive changes, even in personnel.”

What Allen, Jackson, Carey — who served as quality control analyst for much of the last season and a half — and the rest of that offense will seek between now and season’s end is greater consistency on a side of the ball where it has been painfully lacking this season in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers sit at or near the foot of the Big Ten in several key offensive measures, most notably 12th out of 14 teams in scoring offense (20.8 ppg).

It is, perhaps, telling that Carey’s freshly signed contract would pay him a $50,000 bonus just for seeing his team average 24 points per game — that many in every game IU has played so far this season would have seen the Hoosiers start 4-1.

During his first meeting with the media as Indiana’s full-time (no interim tag) offensive coordinator last week, Carey suggested near-term fixes will have to come within the structure of the existing offense.

Allen parroted that sentiment Monday, saying many of his conversations with Carey since the OC change have centered on identifying the strengths IU can lean into between now and the end of the season in trying to improve in areas like short yardage, third-down performance and red-zone efficiency.

“That’s one advantage of having coach Carey take over,” Allen said. “He’s been here with us. He knows our personnel. … The whole goal is we’ve gotta score points, and that’s the objective of our offense and the charge he’s been given, to be able to take our current structure and improve it.”

Carey enters the pool at the deep end, facing not just the Big Ten’s stingiest defense but the lowest-scoring outfit in the country. Michigan’s 6.7 points allowed per game are tops nationally, with only fellow Big Ten East team Penn State also allowing fewer than 10 points per.

No one will be judging IU’s offensive revival by this weekend’s outcome. Allen will just need for it to be the start of what he hopes turns into a multiyear process of Carey rebuilding his offense into something that can compete with and score points against Big Ten opposition.

Long term, Carey will get the leeway he needs to make whatever changes on that side of the ball he deems necessary. For the moment, everyone will try to pull in the same direction as best they can, as Allen tries to find a solution, finally, to the offense that has been a weight on his program for the last 2 ½ years.

“Having spent enough time with him here the last two years working with him closely, you kind of get to the mind of a coach and how he thinks and how he sees the game and evaluates things and communicates with a group of individuals, both players and coaches,” Allen said. “To me it was the right decision to make that change and to go that direction.”

