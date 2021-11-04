Taysom Hill upgraded to full participation on Saints injury report vs. Falcons
<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/saints-wire/who-should-saints-turn-to-at-qb-taysom-hill-trevor/embed” width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″ title=”Who should Saints turn to at QB? Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian or both?”></iframe>
Here’s some big news: New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was listed as a full participant during the team’s Thursday practice session ahead of their Week 9 kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons, potentially putting Hill one step closer towards starting against a team he’s already beaten twice before.
But it’s hardly a guarantee that Hill will start on Sunday. The Saints are keeping their plans at quarterback under wraps, and we may not find out until after Friday’s final practice session. It’s something to watch out for closely in the wake of Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury.
Here is the updated injury report from both teams:
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Jonathan Bullard, concussion
DNP
DNP
WR Calvin Ridely, not injury related (personal)
DNP
DNP
WR Russell Gage, groin
Limited
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
QB Jameis Winston, knee
DNP
DNP
S Malcolm Jenkins, knee
DNP
Limited
DE Carl Granderson, shoulder
DNP
DNP
WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring
DNP
DNP
RB Dwayne Washington, neck
Limited
Full
QB Taysom Hill, concussion
Limited
Full
DE Payton Turner, calf
Limited
Limited
T Terron Armstead, groin
Limited
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
Full
