Taysom Hill upgraded to full participation on Saints injury report vs. Falcons

John Sigler
·1 min read
<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/saints-wire/who-should-saints-turn-to-at-qb-taysom-hill-trevor/embed” width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″ title=”Who should Saints turn to at QB? Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian or both?”></iframe>

Here’s some big news: New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was listed as a full participant during the team’s Thursday practice session ahead of their Week 9 kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons, potentially putting Hill one step closer towards starting against a team he’s already beaten twice before.

But it’s hardly a guarantee that Hill will start on Sunday. The Saints are keeping their plans at quarterback under wraps, and we may not find out until after Friday’s final practice session. It’s something to watch out for closely in the wake of Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury.

Here is the updated injury report from both teams:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Jonathan Bullard, concussion

DNP

DNP

WR Calvin Ridely, not injury related (personal)

DNP

DNP

WR Russell Gage, groin

Limited

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

QB Jameis Winston, knee

DNP

DNP

S Malcolm Jenkins, knee

DNP

Limited

DE Carl Granderson, shoulder

DNP

DNP

WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring

DNP

DNP

RB Dwayne Washington, neck

Limited

Full

QB Taysom Hill, concussion

Limited

Full

DE Payton Turner, calf

Limited

Limited

T Terron Armstead, groin

Limited

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

Full

