Taysom Hill upgraded to full participation on Saints injury report vs. Falcons

Here’s some big news: New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was listed as a full participant during the team’s Thursday practice session ahead of their Week 9 kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons, potentially putting Hill one step closer towards starting against a team he’s already beaten twice before.

But it’s hardly a guarantee that Hill will start on Sunday. The Saints are keeping their plans at quarterback under wraps, and we may not find out until after Friday’s final practice session. It’s something to watch out for closely in the wake of Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury.

Here is the updated injury report from both teams:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Jonathan Bullard, concussion DNP DNP WR Calvin Ridely, not injury related (personal) DNP DNP WR Russell Gage, groin Limited Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status QB Jameis Winston, knee DNP DNP S Malcolm Jenkins, knee DNP Limited DE Carl Granderson, shoulder DNP DNP WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring DNP DNP RB Dwayne Washington, neck Limited Full QB Taysom Hill, concussion Limited Full DE Payton Turner, calf Limited Limited T Terron Armstead, groin Limited Limited CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full Full

