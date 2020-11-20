Taysom Hill to start at QB for Saints against Falcons

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Jameis Winston experiment in New Orleans lasted all of one week. The Saints will hand the keys to their offense to Taysom Hill for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hill has completed 4-of-5 pass attempts this season for 86 yards and earned 34 carries, for 186 rush yards, 1 TD. He also has six receptions for 74 yards and another score.

Winston came into the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 when Drew Brees went down with what turned out to be multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

He was 6-of-10 for 63 yards.

