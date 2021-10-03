Taysom Hill with spectacular 8-yard TD run for New Orleans Saints

Barry Werner
·1 min read
On the surface, it is an 8-yard touchdown run by Taysom Hill to give the New Orleans Saints the lead over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Not highlight-reel stuff, right? Wrong.

Watch as the Saints’ jack-of-all-trades takes the snaps and makes like a power back driving through Big Blue before finally landing in the end zone.

That’s why Sean Payton finds having Hill around so important. He gives New Orleans a unique offensive weapon.

Everyone wishes they had one.

