Taysom Hill out of Saints practice, Derek Carr limited

Derek Carr was on the practice field for the Saints on Wednesday, but Taysom Hill was not.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Hill did not take part in the team's first practice session of the week. Allen said that Hill, who has foot and left hand injuries, will continue to be evaluated as Sunday's game against the Panthers draws closer.

Carr remains in the concussion protocol after being injured in last Sunday's loss to the Lions, but he was able to work on a limited basis on Wednesday. If he responds well to that work, Carr can continue progressing toward being cleared for the game against Carolina.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr at quarterback against Detroit and Hill also takes snaps at the position, so there are a lot of variables for the Saints to sort out over the next few days.