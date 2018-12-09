Taysom Hill blocks a punt against Buccaneers

Kaleel Weatherly
Yahoo Sports
TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 09: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints signals the ball going wide right after a second quarter field goal attempt by Cairo Santos #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

Backup quarterback Taysom Hill is the New Orleans Saints’ Swiss army knife. He can throw, run, and … block punts? Yes, the Saints continue to use Hill’s athleticism when needed, especially on special teams.

Down 14-3 late in the the third quarter, Hill blocked the Buccaneers’ punt attempt to set the Saints’ offense up at the Buccaneers’ 30-yard line.

That momentum-shifting block led to a Zach Line one-yard touchdown pass, which cut New Orleans’ deficit to 14-11. Is there anything Hill can’t do? Obviously not because Sean Payton continues to use him wherever he wants.

