Taysom Hill blocks a punt against Buccaneers
Backup quarterback Taysom Hill is the New Orleans Saints’ Swiss army knife. He can throw, run, and … block punts? Yes, the Saints continue to use Hill’s athleticism when needed, especially on special teams.
Down 14-3 late in the the third quarter, Hill blocked the Buccaneers’ punt attempt to set the Saints’ offense up at the Buccaneers’ 30-yard line.
Taysom Hill shows Tampa Bay why you should #NeverPunt!@TeamGleason | #NOvsTB pic.twitter.com/PJAz4nhbgf
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 9, 2018
That momentum-shifting block led to a Zach Line one-yard touchdown pass, which cut New Orleans’ deficit to 14-11. Is there anything Hill can’t do? Obviously not because Sean Payton continues to use him wherever he wants.
