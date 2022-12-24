Taysom Hill only needed two carries to lead the Saints in rushing yards

After an 11-yd run by Taysom, he goes for a 16-yd run 💪#NOvsCLE | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/0UNI4tZ99F — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

See how easy that was? It took the New Orleans Saints far too long to get Taysom Hill going against the Cleveland Browns — he didn’t log a single rushing attempt until there were 3:24 left in the first half. But he only needed two carries to take the team lead in rushing yards, putting up 27 yards after gains of 11 and 16 yards.

Finally. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. adjusted in scoring position to keep Hill involved, getting the versatile playmaker up to 51 rushing yards from just 6 carries — an impressive average of 8.5 yards per attempt, with Hill hammering in the Saints’ first touchdown of the afternoon for the equalizing score.

It’s stunningly obvious what needs to happen here. With winds whipping the field and below-zero temperatures making it tough to throw, it makes sense to run Hill into the Browns defense early and often. There isn’t a defense in the league that wants to tackle him for two hours in the middle of winter. Having Hill as a legitimate threat on the ground changes how the Cleveland defense reads and reacts to the Saints’ plays, opening up their offense.

Points are going to come at a premium in this game. Running the ball to control the clock and make the most of scoring opportunities is the best path forward, and no one has run as well as Hill on Saturday afternoon. They need to keep it up.

