Taysom Hill, Nick Vannett officially active for Saints vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles announced their inactive players on Sunday, just ahead of kickoff in their Week 11 matchup. And there’s some good news from the Saints with quarterback Taysom Hill dressed out despite a foot injury that limited his practice participation this week, with tight end Nick Vannett — signed as a free agent in the offseason — set to make his debut after a late-summer knee injury kept him out for half the season.

But two Saints players are inactive but healthy in tight end Juwan Johnson and rookie quarterback Ian Book. Book was the backup for Trevor Siemian these last two weeks, allowing Hill to play his positionless role, but now Siemian and Hill are the only two active passers. And Johnson was benched in favor of Vannett with Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin both active.

Philadelphia designated two players as questionable to play in linebacker Davion Taylor and defensive end Derek Barnett, but they will both be available after going through pregame warmups. The Eagles also have running back Miles Sanders back in the fold after activating him from injured reserve. Here is the full list of which players will not be suiting up from each sideline:

Philadelphia Eagles inactive players

G Jack Anderson (injury)

RB Kenny Gainwell

QB Reid Sinnett

DB Kary Vincent Jr.

CB Tay Gowan

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

New Orleans Saints inactive players

RB Alvin Kamara (injury)

WR/RB Ty Montgomery (injury)

LT Terron Armstead (injury)

RT Ryan Ramczyk (injury)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

TE Juwan Johnson

QB Ian Book

1

1