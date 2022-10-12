Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after historic game vs. Seahawks

Taysom Hill is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zjwg5PzHZj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 12, 2022

As expected: the NFL has named New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill its NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his historic game against the Seattle Seahawks. Hill totaled 9 rushing attempts for 112 yards and 3 touchdown runs (12.4 yards per carry) while completing a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman, also fielding 3 kicks for 69 return yards and recovering a fumbled punt on special teams. It was a rare performance — no one had run for three scores and thrown for another while totaling 100-plus yards on the ground in 14 years.

It was an impressive afternoon for Hill, so it’s great to see him receive this recognition. It’s the first time Hill has been named an Offensive Player of the Week in his six-year NFL career; he was previously recognized as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for blocking a punt and forcing a critical special teams penalty in 2018’s Week 14 game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Call him a tight end, a quarterback, a special teams ace, or anything else — at the end of the day, Hill is just a playmaker, no matter where he lines up.

