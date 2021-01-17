The Saints will be at less than full strength today against the Buccaneers.

Saints quarterback/running back/receiver/special teamer Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray are both unlikely to play today, according to NFL Network. Both were listed as questionable.

As PFT previously reported, some of Hill’s teammates had concluded he won’t be able to play through his knee injury. With Hill out, the Saints won’t take Drew Brees out in red zone and short yardage situations, when they’ve often gone to Hill because of his ability to make plays with his legs.

Murray is the top backup to running back Alvin Kamara and had 146 carries for 656 yards during the regular season.

Taysom Hill, Latavius Murray unlikely to play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk