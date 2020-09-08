Taysom Hill lands at No. 2 on Saints’ quarterback depth chart

Last year, Teddy Bridgewater served as the primary backup to Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees. This year, Taysom Hill has been installed as No. 2 on the team’s depth chart.

Hill has leapfrogged Jameis Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft. Winston signed with the Saints after Bridgewater became Carolina’s new starter.

The Saints gave Hill a two-year deal with $16 million in guaranteed money. The naysayers like to say that Hill has thrown only 13 regular-season passes. The naysayers neglect to notice the impact Hill has when he’s on the field. In New Orleans’ last game, a home playoff loss to the Vikings, Hill arguably was the best player on the field, for either team.

For now, he’s the best quarterback on the Saints not named Drew Brees.

Hill also is the no. 2 kickoff returner, so even as he become a much more important part of the offense, he’ll still have a role on special teams.

