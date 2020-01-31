Taysom Hill: Grateful Sean Payton, Drew Brees had a vision for how to use me

The future of the quarterback position in New Orleans has been a popular topic since their season came to an end.

Drew Brees is contemplating his playing future, Teddy Bridgewater is an impending unrestricted free agent and Taysom Hill is headed for restricted free agency, so there’s a lot of balls in the air for the Saints.

Brees didn’t spill the beans on his plans during his appearance on PFT Live on Friday, but he did say he’d be “all for” Hill playing 30 snaps a game if he came back for another year with the Saints. Hill doesn’t know what Brees’ plans are or what the team’s offense will look like in 2020, but he said during his stop by the show that he’s sure everyone will be put in the best possible position.

“I think so much of this has been around coach [Sean] Payton and Drew,” Hill said. “They’re so good at putting guys in the best position to be successful. I’ve been the perfect example of that. I’m grateful that they created opportunities for me and had a vision and said ‘Man, I think this guy can do this really well.'”

Payton said on PFT Live this week that Brees’ decision will determine how things play out with the other two quarterbacks. Given the fondness he’s shown for Hill, it seems likely that they’ll try to keep him around regardless of what Brees ultimately decides to do.