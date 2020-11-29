Taysom Hill gets Saints on the board in the second quarter

Anyone looking for a throwback to the days before the forward pass became popular should check out the Broncos and Saints on Sunday afternoon.

There were five passes thrown in the first quarter of the game and they went for a total of five yards as neither Taysom Hill nor the collection of players taking snaps for the Broncos have been asked to do much through the air. Hill and the Saints have found some success on the ground.

After two dismal drives to open the game, the Saints went 74 yards in 13 plays for their first touchdown of the afternoon. Hill ran in from a yard out after Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray did much of the work to get them in position to score.

The Broncos have had Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, and Kendall Hinton take snaps with all of their quarterbacks sidelined by COVID protocols. Hinton has tried two passes, but didn’t complete either of them and the Broncos have only managed 26 yards of offense thus far.

