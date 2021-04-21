Taysom Hill was listed as a quarterback on the roster for the Saints the past four seasons. But, while playing behind Drew Brees, Hill was as much halfback, fullback, slot receiver, outside receiver, tight end and core special teams player.

Brees retired earlier this offseason, leaving Hill to compete with Jameis Winston for the starting job.

That has changed Hill’s approach and his training this offseason.

“For the last four years, my workout routine has been different,” Hill said Tuesday, via video from Mike Triplett of ESPN. “It’s been structured to be the Swiss Army knife and do all these other things I was going to be called upon [to do], where now my emphasis, my focus is being a full-time quarterback.”

In 2018, Hill played only 64 of his 661 total snaps, including special teams, at quarterback, per Pro Football Focus. A year later, Hill played only 41 of 528 total snaps at quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater was the primary backup to Brees in those two seasons.

Last season, Hill was the No. 2 quarterback, and he started four games at quarterback and played 317 snaps at the position, according to PFF. He played 134 snaps at five other offensive positions.

The Saints went 3-1 with Hill at quarterback as he totaled eight touchdowns in those games.

This season, Hill has a chance to be more than just a fill-in.

“I think the mindset is different: Hey, Drew went down; you’re called on to step in and do everything you can to not mess it up as a back up,” Hill said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. “That was my mindset. I think the mindset shifts when you become the guy.

“Last year, it was always a means to an end. Hey, when is Drew going to be healthy and when is he going to be ready, because your time is then over. So I think it’s a different mindset and something I’m looking forward to.”

Taysom Hill’s focus, training has shifted to being a full-time quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk