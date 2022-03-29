The Saints re-signed Jameis Winston last week and he’s currently pencilled into the starting quarterback job for the 2022 season.

It does not appear that Taysom Hill‘s presence will do anything to threaten that standing. Hill started nine games at quarterback the last two seasons and signed a contract featuring a number of incentives tied to the quarterback position, but word in New Orleans this month has been that he’s not a consideration at the position this year.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen offered some confirmation of that from the league meetings in Florida on Tuesday. Allen told reporters that Hill’s focus will be on playing tight end this year.

Making that Hill’s focus doesn’t preclude using him in a variety of ways once the 2022 season is underway, but it represents a shift from the way the team viewed Hill the last few years and may mark one of the first ways that the Allen era will be distinct from Sean Payton’s time as the head coach.

Taysom Hill will focus on tight end this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk