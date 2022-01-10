Saints quarterback Taysom Hill wasn’t able to finish Sunday’s win over the Falcons because of a Lisfranc injury in his foot and head coach Sean Payton shared some news about what’s next for Hill at a Monday press conference.

Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, that Hill is expected to have surgery to install hardware that will help repair the injury. He would then need to have another, smaller surgery down the line to remove those instruments.

No timetable for Hill’s recovery is known at this point.

It’s also unclear what role the Saints will have for Hill next season. Jameis Winston is unsigned and recovering from a torn ACL, so the Saints have decisions to make about how to proceed at the quarterback position after starting Winston, Hill, Trevor Siemian, and rookie Ian Book at various points this season.

Taysom Hill is expected to have surgery to repair Lisfranc injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk