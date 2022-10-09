Taysom Hill delivers passing TD, along with 3 rushing scores

Taysom Hill is the Swiss Army Knife of the New Orleans Saints .., and the NFL.

The Saints veteran scored rushing — three times — on Sunday against the Seahawks and then threw a TD pass late in the third quarter.

The touchdown toss was good for 22 yards and went to Adam Trautman. After the PAT, New Orleans led 31-19.

Hill’s TD runs were for 8 and 9 yards in the second quarter. He had 51 rushing yards heading into the final quarter.

Hill added a third rushing TD. He had 112 yards on the ground and was joined by Alvin Kamara over the century mark.

The NFL is just too easy for Taysom…. — Steve Gleason – "Live Impossible" (@SteveGleason) October 9, 2022

TAYSOM HILL WOW 🤯 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire