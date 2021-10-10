Taysom Hill carted off vs. Washington after scary hit to head

Taysom Hill was able to speak and get onto the cart on his own. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Taysom Hill left the field on a cart on Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet blow against the Washington Football Team.

The New Orleans Saints gadget player suffered the injury when he laid out for a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter. As he fell to the ground while attempting to corral the overthrown pass, Washington cornerback William Jackson III lowered his head and dove into Hill, making helmet-to-helmet contact.

Taysom Hill takes a hit to the head pic.twitter.com/gyOVf16ERc — Alex👋 (@dbs408) October 10, 2021

Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The Saints sent out a medical cart.

Hill was able to sit up on his own and was speaking on the cart as he left the field. The Saints didn't immediately provide a diagnosis.