Taysom Hill carted off vs. Washington after scary hit to head

Jason Owens
·1 min read
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Taysom Hill sits on a cart on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Taysom Hill was able to speak and get onto the cart on his own. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Taysom Hill left the field on a cart on Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet blow against the Washington Football Team

The New Orleans Saints gadget player suffered the injury when he laid out for a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter. As he fell to the ground while attempting to corral the overthrown pass, Washington cornerback William Jackson III lowered his head and dove into Hill, making helmet-to-helmet contact.

Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The Saints sent out a medical cart.

Hill was able to sit up on his own and was speaking on the cart as he left the field. The Saints didn't immediately provide a diagnosis. 

