Saints quarterback Taysom Hill remained in Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys after injuring the middle finger on his right hand, but he’s reportedly not a sure thing to be back in the lineup in the weeks to come.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hill is believed to have a torn tendon in the finger. More tests are being done on the injury and he may need to have surgery to correct the issue.

The injury, which is known as mallet finger, is one of the injuries that caused Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to miss time earlier this season.

There’s no word on when the Saints will have a better idea about Hill’s outlook and when he might be able to return if he is injured, but it seems like a good bet that Trevor Siemian is going to be seeing some more time at quarterback in New Orleans.

Taysom Hill believed to have torn tendon in middle finger originally appeared on Pro Football Talk