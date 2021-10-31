Taysom Hill, Antonio Brown among inactive players for Saints vs. Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a small wave of reinforcements for Week 8’s game with the New Orleans Saints: tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David, and cornerback Richard Sherman were all activated after being designated as questionable to play on the final injury report.
But the Saints are getting some big help back, too. Wide receiver and All-Pro returns specialist Deonte Harris was activated after he missed a couple games with a hamstring injury. He’ll provide a nice injection of speed and playmaking ability to the Saints receiving corps and special teams units. The full inactive list from each team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactive players
WR Antonio Brown (injury)
QB Kyle Trask
RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
CB Dee Delaney
G Nick Leverett
DT Steve McLendon
New Orleans Saints inactive players
DE Payton Turner (injury)
QB Taysom Hill (injury)
RB Dwayne Washington (injury)
QB Ian Book
DT Malcolm Roach
DE Jalyn Holmes
