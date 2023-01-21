Tayshawn Bridges features Michigan State basketball in top six

Tom Izzo has been hot on the recruiting trail, landing a great class in 2023 and he has now turned his attention in 2024.

Tayshawn Bridges, a 4-star combo guard in the 2024 recruiting class is on the Spartans radar. Bridges, originally from Brookfield, Wisconsin, attends Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Spartans are featured in Bridges’ top six alongside Ohio State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Auburn and Georgetown.

