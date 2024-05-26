Taylorsville speeds past Pine Grove in Game 3

PEARL – Pine Grove’s Game 3 magic finally ran out on Saturday.

Taylorsville jumped out to a 5-0 lead, and the Panthers couldn’t dig their way out of the hole in an 11-4 loss in Game 3 of the MHSAA Class 1A finals at Trustmark Park. A four-run sixth inning for Taylorsville ended any hopes of a late comeback.

“I’m not as disappointed that we lost today as I’m disappointed that it’s over because it’s been a great ride with a great group of men,” Pine Grove head coach Matt King said. “I’ve seen them take steps as individuals and people. … I must say I’m disappointed, but mainly that’s because I’m not going to be around the same group of guys again. That’s really where we are.”

The Tartars’ bats were hot all day, and they wreaked havoc once they got on base. Trey Barnes led the way with a couple of hits, an RBI and three stolen bases. That, combined with his efforts earlier in the series, gained him MVP honors.

“Coming into this series, I knew I had to be big for my team,” Barnes said. “Against Resurrection (Catholic), I didn’t do so good for my team with my bat. So I knew I had to make it up to them and get the job done at the plate. We do that and play solid defense, we’ve got the game.”

Pine Grove (28-12) managed to trim the deficit to 5-3, but that’s as close as the Panthers would get. After blowing a late lead in Game 2, Taylorsville (23-12) made sure it put Pine Grove away this time around.

“We knew coming out we were going to have to swing the bat to score a lot of runs because that’s a great ball team over there,” Taylorsville head coach Laine Jordan said. “They can swing it and they never quit. They get after it from the full seven innings.”

The series loss doesn’t change the fact that it was a successful season for Pine Grove, as the Panthers had never made it to this point before.

“We’ve won a lot of baseball games the last few years, and for this group to finally break through and win a North (half title), it’s big,” King said. “It’s big for them. I think I’m excited about the future of Pine Grove baseball.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Taylorsville posted four runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away for good.

Big Stat: Eight Taylorsville batters had at least one hit.

Coach Speak: “You get here, you get to this stage, you play the last game you can, and it kind of softens the blow a little bit. But it still hurts.” – King