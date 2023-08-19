Taylor's two-run jack (16)
Michael A. Taylor belts a two-run home run to left-center field in the bottom of the 4th inning to score Christian Vázquez and give the Twins a 2-0 lead
Michael A. Taylor belts a two-run home run to left-center field in the bottom of the 4th inning to score Christian Vázquez and give the Twins a 2-0 lead
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
Who should be the second running back drafted after Christian McCaffrey? Our analysts debate.
Scott Pianowski reveals his top takeaways from a salary cap draft where a range of strategies were implemented.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Panthers will face the New York Giants on the road in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
The Longhorns are the favorites in their last year in the Big 12 before joining Alabama in the SEC in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada reveals the six players he thinks will produce a complete 180 of a season in 2023.
Let’s take a quick trip through the calendar to highlight some of the most anticipated games of the season.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.