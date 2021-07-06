Gear: TaylorMade 300 Series Mini driver

Price: $399.99 with Mitsubishi MiDr Proto shaft and Golf Pride Z-Grip

Specs: Titanium body and face with carbon-fiber crown. Available in lofts of 11.5 and 13.5 degrees only

Available: July 15

In 2000, TaylorMade released the original 300 Series driver family, a set of metalwoods that proved popular with pros and recreational golfers alike. Ten years later, the company was at the forefront of the fairway wood revolution with RocketBallz, a club that helped usher in an era of fairway woods with faces that were nearly as springy as a driver’s face. Today, TaylorMade announced that it brings several features of those two clubs together in the new 300 Series Mini driver.

Think of it as a fairway wood on steroids for accomplished golfers and players who want more accuracy off the tee while sacrificing as little distance as possible.

How big is it?

TaylorMade 300 Series Mini driver

At address, you can see the TaylorMade SIM2 driver is significantly larger than the 300 Series Mini driver. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

While most modern drivers have a volume that reaches the USGA and R&A size limit of 460 cubic centimeters, the new 300 Series Mini driver has a 308cc head, making it about 30 percent smaller. However, it is 45 percent larger than TaylorMade's standard SIM2 3-wood. From a length perspective, the club's 43.75 inches also falls between a driver's typical length of 45.5 and a 3-wood's length of 43.25.

Construction

TaylorMade 300 Series Mini driver

The TaylorMade 300 Series Mini driver has a carbon fiber crown and titanium face designed to enhance ball speed. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The thin titanium face is designed to flex at impact to create more ball speed. A large Speed Pocket slot complements it in the sole. The slot is covered by a polymer to keep grass and debris out of the head, but it still lets the lower portion of the hitting area bend more on low-struck shots. As a result, the ideal hitting area is bigger. TaylorMade also engineered the hitting area with Twist Face, a corrective design that peels back the high-toe and low-heel areas to encourage straighter shots. TaylorMade gave the 300 Series Mini driver a carbon-fiber crown to save weight, then added a 54-gram steel soleplate to lower the center of gravity and encourage a higher launch with less spin. The sole was designed with TaylorMade's V-Steel construction to help it skim over the turf and maintain speed when players hit the 300 Series Mini driver from the fairway.

What is it for?

TaylorMade 300 Series Mini driver

The TaylorMade 300 Series Mini driver is available in 11.5 and 13.5-degree versions. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

While the 300 Series Mini driver has an adjustable hosel that allows players and fitters to increase or decrease the loft, the club comes only in 11.5- and 13.5-degree options. The added loft should reduce sidespin and help golfers hit straighter shots off the tee as compared to a standard driver. The shorter length means it should be easier to hit the 300 Series Mini driver solidly. So while the club is smaller than a typical driver, fast-swinging players may not lose significant distance. For this reason, some TaylorMade staff players, such as Dustin Johnson, have already tested the club and put it into play. Phil Mickelson, who is not on TaylorMade's staff, also used the club at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

