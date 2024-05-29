Taylor Ward's 2-run double in the 8th inning propels Angels to 4-3 victory over Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward's two-run double into the left-center gap scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Kevin Pillar had a two-run homer among his three hits and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ward attacked Clay Holmes' first pitch and drove it over the head of Yankees' left fielder Alex Verdugo. It rolled to the wall, allowing Mickey Moniak and Luis Rengifo to score.

“That's the big hit we've been looking for,” manager Ron Washington said. “We've been putting ourselves in position and Taylor came through for us.”

It also marked just the second time in 29 games the Angels have won when trailing after seven innings.

“I took my shot there, came through and put a good swing on it. Glad it all worked out,” Ward said. “He has a sinker and tried to take a tight swing.”

It's also only the seventh time in 26 games at The Big A that the Angels have won. Then again, it did feel a little bit like a road game for the Halos with the large number of New York fans in attendance.

Ward came up with a chance to deliver his big hit after Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo mishandled Rengifo's ground ball for an error and keep the inning alive.

It was Rizzo's third error in 55 games at first this season. He had four in 92 games last year.

“I need to make that play. That one stinks," he said.

Matt Moore (1-1) got the win as the bullpen retired the last 12 Yankees hitters they faced. Carlos Estévez retired the side in the ninth for his eighth save.

Juan Soto, who hit his 15th home run of the season in the first inning, couldn't provide any late heroics as he flew out to right fielder Jo Adell to end the game. Soto, who homered for the fifth time in seven games, finished with two hits and two RBIs.

“For only three runs, I thought up and down the lineup we had good at bats and were hitting the ball off the barrel all night long. We couldn’t break it open,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Anthony Volpe had a pair of base hits to extend his hitting streak to 20 games. It is the longest by a Yankees' hitter since Robinson Canó’s 23-game run in 2012.

Luke Weaver (3-1) took the loss.

Austin Wells made it 3-2 in the fifth with a double off the wall in right-center to drive in Rizzo. Gleyber Torres tried to score from first, but was easily tagged at the plate by Angels' catcher Logan O’Hoppe after the relay throw from second baseman Kyren Paris.

Nestor Cortes allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings. In his last three starts, the left-hander has given up three runs (two earned) in 17 1/3 innings.

Cortes had not allowed an earned run in 15 2/3 innings until Pillar’s had a two-run homer in the first, which just cleared the short fence in the left-field corner.

With Cortes' outing, the Yankees set a MLB record with their starters going at least five innings and allowing two runs or fewer in 15 straight games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (right elbow soreness) will throw another batting practice session at the team's complex in Tampa on Thursday. Manager Aaron Boone said Cole would likely begin a rehab assignment if all goes well. ... RHP Ian Hamilton was reinstated from the seven-day COVID-19 injured list.

Angels: INF Michael Stefanic (left quad strain) played all nine innings and went 3 for 4 in a rehab game for Triple-A Salt Lake at Reno.

UP NEXT

In Wednesday's middle game of the series, the Yankees will go with RHP Luis Gil (6-1, 2.11 ERA), who is tied for second in the AL in wins. LHP Tyler Anderson (5-4, 2.52 ERA) takes the mound for the Angels.

