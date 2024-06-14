Taylor Walls makes game-saving play for Rays’ comeback win

ST. PETERSBURG — After closer Pete Fairbanks walked the second hitter he saw Thursday night, the Rays were clinging to their one-run lead when Nico Hoerner scorched a ground ball up the middle.

Rays shortstop Taylor Walls made a diving stop to start the game-ending 6-4-3 double play in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win over the Cubs at Tropicana Field.

“I thought we were first-and-third and one out when the ball was off the bat” Cash said. “So I’m glad that we’re not. … There are not many shortstops that have that type of reaction to balls like that. And we’re fortunate he’s one of the few.”

That got Fairbanks out of the inning with his fourth save in his last five outings, and his ninth overall.

Never easy

The Rays scored their 19th come-from-behind win Thursday night, rallying for three runs in the seventh. They have had to come from behind in eight of their last nine wins and improved to 9-29 when trailing after six innings. That leads the majors and is giving Rays manager Kevin Cash even more gray hair.

“We need to change our recipe a little bit,” Cash said. “We’ll take it tonight for sure, but I mean, (Cubs starter Justin Steele) is really good, he’s tough and creates a lot of deception.”

The Rays hit .192 on the homestand and averaged just over two runs a game.

Questions for the commissioner

Before Thursday night’s game, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred met with the Rays and Cubs players for about 45 minutes to talk about the state of the league and the game.

“There were more questions than I remember,” Rays’ reliever Jason Adam said. “There were a lot about the rules and rule changes.”

Adam said that the hot topic with Manfred was the automatic balls-and-strikes system that MLB plans to eventually implement. They have done trials in the minor leagues, but Manfred reiterated to players Wednesday that he doesn’t expect it to come into the big leagues until after the 2025 season.

“There were a lot of questions about how they are going to be able to make it uniform with the difference in (the size of players and their) strike zone,” Adam said. “I just think there was a lot of curiosity about that.”

Adam said that some pitchers asked for a rule change to allow them to step off the mound and there was also discussion of the state of the business of baseball. The Rays’ potential new stadium did not come up in the meeting with players.

Manfred has made a point to meet with players throughout the season, especially after the last collective bargaining agreement negotiations. Before reaching a deal in March of 2022, Manfred drew the wrath of the players for the way he handled the negotiations.

“I think that he made a point of trying to show that he is here and that we are all on the same side of wanting to grow the game,” Adam said “I appreciate that he was here.”

Carson Williams bruised, not broken

Rays top shortstop prospect Carson William has a bone bruise on his right wrist after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday night. The first-round pick in the 2021 draft, Williams is day-to-day for Double-A Montgomery, the team said.

The 20-year-old Williams, considered the No. 2 prospect in the Rays’ system, is hitting .294 with a .928 OPS with 10 home runs and 15 steals in 49 games. The Rays’ top prospect, Junior Caminero, is currently on the injured list with a left quad strain.

• • •

