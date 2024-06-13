Taylor Walls already has shown his ‘game-changing’ value to Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — Shortstop Taylor Walls has two hits and a .143 average in five games since starting his season last week after an extended injured list stint, and Rays manager Kevin Cash could not be happier to have him in the lineup.

Walls, sidelined since October right hip surgery, was installed at shortstop to anchor what had been an uncharacteristically porous defense. He has made several plays, including a couple in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Cubs, that have illustrated his dazzling glove work.

“Game-changing,” Cash said. “In my opinion, he’s the best defensive shortstop in baseball. We’re fortunate that he’s back, and that’s why he’s going to play there and continue to play a lot of baseball for us, because of what he can do defensively.”

Walls said he has put in work before games to increase his level of comfort after his extended absence.

“Every day is better and better,” Walls said. “I feel like early work (fielding) ground balls has been huge for me, kind of checking the box of making sure that I can still make the plays that I’m capable of making. With an injury like that, you’re limited for so long to where, like, you really haven’t had the reps because you’re so cautious of reinjuring it or making sure it’s strong enough to be in that position to make those plays again. ...

“I feel like kind of the intensity of the game, just being in that competitive mindset. I don’t really think about that much at all. I just kind of instinctively make the play how I feel like I would normally make the play and I haven’t had anything to show myself that I’m not ready to make a certain play yet.”

Arozarena set to start Thursday

Leftfielder Randy Arozarena’s tight right hamstring felt good enough Wednesday for him to take an extensive amount of swings during early batting practice on the field and pinch hit in the eighth inning, leading to an expected return to the lineup Thursday.

Arozarena was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup due to the tightness, which he first felt after his last at-bat Monday, though an MRI exam was clear enough for him to be used as a pinch-hitter.

Cash said Arozarena was available again off the bench Wednesday, with the plan to start him the next two days when the Rays face Cubs lefty Justin Steele and Braves lefty Chris Sale.

“Very encouraging,” Cash said. “He wanted to play (Wednesday). I just felt like given the two lefties that we’re forecasted to get the next two days, (I) really want him in for those games.”

Springs makes rehab start

Jeffrey Springs allowed one hit and struck out three over two innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Durham. Springs, working his way back from April 2023 Tommy John surgery, made three appearances in the Florida Complex League, with 12 days in between the second and third when he felt some shoulder discomfort. He is tracking toward a midseason return.

Miscellany

Rays players will meet pregame Thursday with commissioner Rob Manfred, part of his annual in-season visits with all clubs. ... Taj Bradley, who worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cubs last season, starts Thursday’s series finale. ... Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans threw the ceremonial pitch from the rubber on the mound, but it was just a little outside. … Yandy Diaz extended his on-base streak to 15 games. … The auction portion of Madison and Brandon’s Lowe’s fundraising project for the BabyQuest Foundation, featuring memorabilia and signed items from several teams, launched at tinyturnip.com. … Rehabbing pitchers Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan will participate in a clinic Friday at Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base as part of Major League Baseball’s PLAY BALL weekend events. … Lowe’s ninth-inning homer Tuesday gave the Rays their fifth walkoff win, tied with the Orioles, Marlins and Mets for most in the majors. … Lowe’s four walkoff plate appearances since the start of 2023 are most in the majors, and his three career walkoff homers are tied with Carl Crawford for third most in Rays franchise history; Evan Longoria has five and B.J. Upton four.

• • •

