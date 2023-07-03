Taylor Tatum to USC or Oklahoma? Everyone wants to know

The summer brings forth recruiting dramas every year. One of the more interesting points of intrigue in the 2024 class revolves around elite running back Taylor Tatum.

Sooners Wire wrote about Tatum and the forecasts trending in Oklahoma’s direction:

“The battle for the top running back in the country rages on, but it looks like the Oklahoma Sooners have put themselves in a favorable position for 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum.

“Just a few days after hosting Tatum for the ChampU BBQ, predictions from On3 and Rivals appear to put the Oklahoma Sooners in the lead over USC and Michigan.”

At Trojan Conquest Live, co-host Tim Prangley offered his assessment of the situation. His central point: The longer Tatum delays his decision, the better the odds are that USC can still walk away with this recruitment. If Tatum isn’t fully convinced that Oklahoma is the school for him today, he will take more time to rethink his choice and move back in USC’s direction.

We’ll find out soon enough.

