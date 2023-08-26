Taylor Tatum on 247Sports ‘biggest freaks’ list for 2024

The Oklahoma Sooners recevied some huge news back in July when Five-star running back Taylor Tatum committed to the Sooners over the USC Trojans.

The Sooners running back room, led by DeMarco Murray, is stacked for the next few years, and adding a talent like Tatum will only boost their rushing effort heading into the SEC.

Tatum was recently named No. 16 on the top 50 “freaks” in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

Tatum is one of the few members of this year’s list that will legitimately play two sports in college as he’s committed to Oklahoma for both football and baseball — and there’s a good chance that he will be a star in each sport for the Sooners. – Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

It’s no secret that baseball played a huge role in why he ultimately chose the Sooners. Some even think he could be a better baseball player than a football player when it’s all said and done. Oklahoma has had success with dual sport athletes as Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray played both.

Tatum, who also won district and area championships this spring in the 200-meter dash, is the type of running back that defenses hate to face with his strong core balance, sound vision, and elite burst. That’s evident after a junior season at Longview (Texas) in which he ran for a school-record 1,890 yards and 33 touchdowns. Pitchers don’t like to face him, either — not after he hit .350 this spring with 11 doubles, three triples and 20 RBI. – Ivins, 247Sports

Oklahoma fans hope he can continue that dominance in both sports when he makes his way to Norman. Then, instead of being one of the “biggest freaks” in high school, he can also be one of the “biggest freaks” in college.

His senior season is off to a phenomenal start. In Longview’s opener, he carried the ball 18 times for 149 yards and a touchdown. He also threw the ball for a 31-yard score as well.

The stat line for #Sooners commit Taylor Tatum: 18-149

1 rushing TD (64 yards), 1 passing TD (31 yards)

8.3 YPC AVG Recently named to the @247Sports Freaks List & ranked the No. 1 running back in 2024 for good reason…#TXHSFB #LoboUp pic.twitter.com/au7O7lTvwC — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) August 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire