Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? No, here are the top power passing couples in Brevard high school football

The chemistry between a receiver and a quarterback, when exceptional, can dominate an offense, particularly in modern football, where the passing game has grown in prominence.

Maholmes to Kelce, Rodgers to Adams, Brady to Gronk. Those are some recent powerhouse passing-game couples in the NFL, but Brevard County high school football has its own versions operating at a high level in 2023.

At a Viera High game earlier this season, quarterback Chase Cromartie threw a touchdown pass to Zack Pillow that resulted not from the play called but from something the two saw from the opposing defense. Rather than greeting Cromartie on the sideline with a reprimand at a changed call, Hawks coach Anthony Gulla took it in stride. He knows the two have what he called "extremely" rare chemistry.

Week 7: Brevard HS football district favorites more clear

"I give them the freedom to do that," Gulla said. "They've been playing together since they were young kids. They have their own little signals."

Cromartie has passed to Pillow 30 times for 386 yards and three touchdowns through five games this season. The two have played together since they were six years old, so the chemistry has been earned.

Cocoa High head coach Ryan Schneider has one of the best area combos on his Cocoa team in quarterback Brady Hart and receiver Jayvon Boggs.

Hart and Boggs have connected 41 times for 601 yards in gains and 12 touchdowns. The bad news for Tigers opponents is that — like juniors Cromartie and Pillow at Viera — neither is a senior. Boggs has another season, and Hart is just a 10th-grader.

Schneider agreed on the significance of his players' chemistry, but he suggested the imposing statistics come out of the circumstances and expanded it to receiver C.J. Bragg and the whole offense.

More on Brady Hart: Which Florida high school football players boosted recruitment in season's first half?

"They're experienced (receivers) who've been there and played in the state championship," he said. "The whole group is the smartest group we've ever had. It's given us more options."

Options is what these power couples give to football offenses. When a quarterback and receiver develop that kind of chemistry, as Holy Trinity head coach has seen with his own passer Brogan McNab and receiver Jaeden McMillan, defenses have to "pick their poison."

When Bayside's defensive strategy against McMillan revealed in Week 2 that "they weren't going to let him beat them," in the words of Brown, instead Holy Trinity receiver Dylan Jensen caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. It was his first of four scores through the air this season, but the seven catches accounted for more than half of his 2023 receptions.

McMillan didn't score that night, but he still caught six passes, and the offense rushed for 264 yards.

"A lot of it comes from what the defense gives us," Brown said. "We're not just throwing it to one guy. We try to spread the ball around as much as we can. If you try to take away one guy, then another guy beats you."

321preps ranks them: Brevard HS football top 10

Gulla's team has seen the same effect. Sophomore Eric Nelson has improved his connection with Cromartie to the point that he currently has more touchdowns from the Hawks quarterback — six — along with 20 catches for 274 yards.

"What's happening is they've been double-covering Zack, and that opens up the game for Eric," Gulla said. "It's tough to double everybody."

It's particularly tough for Cocoa opponents, C.J. Bragg and his quarterback have a connection similar to that of Hart's with Boggs. Bragg has caught 37 passes, four behind Boggs, for 494 yards and three touchdowns.

But there are still clear leaders in many cases. Holy Trinity's McMillian has caught 40 of McNab's 71 completed passes for 149 yards. He's recorded six of McNab's 13 scoring tosses.

Ryder Varis, a Merritt Island senior receiver, has caught 21 Shaun Hartman passes and scored six times with them. He's gained 343 yards via the air. While Tobias Semper has more receptions (24 for 276 and one score), Varis is the downfield threat.

"It's really a combination of all three of them, but Tobias is more in the slot and Ryder is outside," head coach Tyler Murray said. "(Hartman and Varis) have worked hard together and developed quite a chemistry. They'll call each other on the phone and talk about what's worked."

Against Heritage, Varis was "double-teamed almost every series," according to Murray, changing the game plan.

Having players with chemistry makes that easier.

"When you get in a game, you have to have that connection between the quarterback and receivers," Brown said. "You have to be able to say, 'Look, this (defensive strategy) is not what we expected to see,' and then you (have to adjust)."

Friday Brevard County high school football schedule

Astronaut at Winter Springs, 7 p.m.

Bayside at Viera, 7

Seminole at Cocoa, 7

Cocoa Beach at St. Edward’s, 7

Flagler Palm Coast at Eau Gallie, 7

What's next: 2023 Week-by-Week Brevard HS football schedule

Heritage at Ft. Pierce Central, 7

Space Coast at Holy Trinity, 7

Melbourne at Palm Bay, 7

MCC at Mt. Dora Christian, 7:30

Satellite at Seabreeze, 7

Calvary Christian at Titusville, 7

Liberty Christian at Merritt Island Christian, 7

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Top high school football power passing couples at Cocoa, Viera, MI, HT