Taylor Swift or title? McGowan set for Baraou bout

Britain's Macaulay McGowan says he was moments away from buying Taylor Swift tickets before he got the call to fight Abass Baraou for the European light-middleweight title.

McGowan, 29, challenges champion Baraou in Bolton on Friday, when pop star Swift plays a concert at Anfield.

"Fighting for the European title - winning the European title - makes a career of ups and downs worth it, so I’m bringing everything I’ve got," McGowan told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I’m relishing it. When you’re a kid it's what you think of doing. I’m following my dream from when I was a nine-year-old kid."

German Baraou, 29, beat Britain's Sam Eggington to win the title in March.

McGowan has won his past three fights since losing to Tyler Denny in May last year, while Baraou is unbeaten in six.

"I know he’s got a good opportunity and he’ll come with everything," Baraou said.

"He seems a pretty nice guy and has a good story, but as soon as we enter the ring nobody is taking that belt.

"I turn on AB mode and go crazy, and anything I come against is pushed out of the way."

The winner at the Bolton Whites Hotel will aim to force themselves into the conversation for a world title shot.

McGowan, who will be the underdog against Baraou, said he was a “bored kid” before becoming “hooked” on boxing.

“I was rubbish at everything else,” he said.

“I lived in Benchill; it was pretty rough. I was arrested at 10, 11 years of age.

“I got kicked out the gym and they said 'Make a decision. Stop running round with those people or dedicate yourself.' I dedicated myself.

“This isn’t one of them stories where I was always going to be a bad lad and boxing saved me. I was pretty smart and I knew what I wanted to do.”

