Taylor Swift Teases Phoebe Bridgers And Chris Stapleton Collaborations For ‘Red’ Album

Ever the fan of Easter eggs and puzzles, Taylor Swift shared a teaser on social media today (August 5) with a series of jumbled letters emerging from an animated fault that seems to confirm Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton as collaborators on her upcoming re-recorded version of Red.

The singer-songwriter previously announced her new version of her 2012 album would be arriving on November 19 and that Ed Sheeran would also be a guest on the album.

Sheeran appeared on the original Red album and confirmed in a recent interview he’d re-recorded his duet part for the song “Everything Has Changed.”

The word teaser also revealed a few other clues regarding certain tracks that would appear on Red (Taylor’s Version) including the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and “Ronan,” an iTunes exclusive track that Swift dedicated to four-year-old Ronan Thompson’s who died from cancer. Billboard previously confirmed that Swift was able to re-record the song for her version of Red with the permission of Ronan’s mother.

The teaser is very similar to the one Swift shared ahead of her re-recorded version of 2008’s Fearless, which also featured scrambled words from a vault and confirmed her collaboration with Keith Urban.

So far not all the clues have been confirmed. Industrious fans can watch the teaser or head to the singer’s official website to take a crack at what “Vault” bonus tracks, consisting of songs written during the time frame but never released, are set to come out as brand new recordings on the new version of Red.

“Musically and lyrically, ‘Red’ resembles a heartbroken person,” Swift previously shared about the release.

“It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) will follow her re-recording of Fearless and is expected to be released on November 19 and is available for pre-order.

