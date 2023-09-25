Taylor Swift spotted in NFL stands alongside Kansas City star's mother
Taylor Swift spotted in NFL stands alongside Kansas City star's mother amid dating rumours. Source: The Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift spotted in NFL stands alongside Kansas City star's mother amid dating rumours. Source: The Kansas City Chiefs
Now we know for sure: Taylor Swift is aware of Travis Kelce's existence.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
"I threw the ball in her court."
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
Taylor's presnap play has made plenty of headlines, and officials have apparently taken notice.
Taylor was widely criticized during the Chiefs' season-opener for getting an early jump on the ball.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
The Raiders are breaking in a new QB at altitude against a division rival. Sign us up.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears' huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
The Bears had a brutal week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. Things got considerably worse on Sunday.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
The Cowboys defense didn't look the same after losing one of its stars.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.