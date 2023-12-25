It’s Taylor Swift and Santa Claus at Arrowhead for Christmas
Taylor and St. Nick
Taylor Swift came to the Raiders-Chiefs game with the one and only Santa Claus.
Taylor Swift came to the Raiders-Chiefs game with the one and only Santa Claus.
The stars came out for some holiday ball.
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Three NFL games will get underway on Christmas Day, and the Chiefs and Raiders will kick things off.
Because of the disparities in competition levels and no upsets as there were earlier in the season, my AP ballot remains relatively unchanged for Week 8.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
The Broncos needed a win to stay in the playoff picture.
Scott Pianowski breaks down how Joe Flacco has shockingly unlocked the Browns' passing game at the most important time of the fantasy season.
The words "kick" and "defer" mean very different things in an NFL coin toss.
The Broncos suffered a devastating blow to their playoff hopes after losing to lowly New England at home on Sunday night.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Week 17 represents the fantasy championships in most leagues. Did you make it this far and need an extra boost? Consider one of these waiver wire adds.
Green Bay goes up big, hangs on late to defeat Panthers, 33-30
Cooper's 265-yard performance is also the highest-scoring fantasy day for a wide receiver this season.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
George Pickens had a monster game for the Steelers.
Wilder waited too long to make his move and it cost him the bout.
Gores wouldn’t say it outright, but Weaver appears on the clock to turn this around in a very short amount of time. The next month will be a critical one for the future of the franchise, and possibly Weaver’s as well.