Taylor Swift runs into Travis Kelce’s arms after Argentina concert

Ain’t love grand?

Taylor Swift finished her concert in Argentina on Saturday and ran off the stage into the waiting arms of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

What followed was a PDA — Public Display of Affection — that set social media aflutter.

The one she’s looking for has been here the whole time ☺️🥰❤️#tayvis #TSTheErasTourBuenosAires pic.twitter.com/zwIk8EkJh4 — Daily Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwiftDay_) November 12, 2023

The Chiefs’ tight end made sure he held on to this catch.

