Taylor Swift opens up about Travis Kelce romance as she's named Time Person of the Year for 2023

Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with Travis Kelce as she was named Time’s Person of the Year 2023.

The 33-year-old revealed in her cover interview how their relationship “all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

Speaking about how they kept their romance under wraps in the beginning, she shared: “We started hanging out right after that.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

The Anti-Hero singer sent fans into a frenzy when she made a surprise appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

She was pictured in Kelce's suite alongside his mother Donna, and was later seen cheering after the tight end scored a touchdown.

At the time, many speculated if that was their first date.

Now clarifying their relationship timeline, the 12-time Grammy winner confirmed that they were already a couple at that both, telling Time: “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

She has since been seen at multiple games and out with Kelce, who has also addressed his relationship with Swift on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

They also both made a surprise appearance during Saturday Night Live’s season premiere in October with Kelce featuring at the end of a skit which poked fun at their romance.

The NFL player, 34, has also been spotted at the Eras Tour alongside her dad Scott Swift and recently, the pair went viral following her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina when the singer was seen running into Kelce's arms backstage and giving him a kiss.

Discussing how public their romance has seemed, Swift shared: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”

As for the impact she has made on the NFL in terms of how much she has been shown watching attending the games, Swift insisted that she's just there to "support Travis" and joked "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p***ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”