Taylor Swift and So Many Celebs Are at Travis Kelce's Game Right Now
Sunday Night Football is the opening act to the main event that is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance.
Sunday Night Football is the opening act to the main event that is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance.
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his thoughts on Sunday's NFL action, including a surprising outing by the embattled Jets' QB.
After Taylor Swift's day at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce finally opens about the rumors about the two dating ... sort of.
Now we know for sure: Taylor Swift is aware of Travis Kelce's existence.
"I threw the ball in her court."
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
The 2023-24 season unofficially starts Monday as the majority of NBA teams report to training camp and participate in their annual media days. Follow Yahoo Sports for updates from around the league.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
Michigan's Roman Wilson, UCF's Timmy McClain and Bowling Green's Finn Hogan headline our top 13 highlights from the weekend.
The Bears made a strange decision late in their loss to the Broncos.
For the vast majority of NBA teams, Monday marks media day and the start of training camp for the 2023-24 season. Here's refresher course — the 16 things you need to know in the preseason.
Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, discusses the end of superstar free agency and the myth of player empowerment, and is then joined by Jake Fischer to discuss level 4 of our NBA Levels project.
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
The Bears quickly clarified after coach Matt Eberflus said Chase Claypool had a choice to attend Sunday's game.
With the AL West coming down to Game 162, the Rangers surrendered a division they led most of the year to the seemingly inevitable Astros.