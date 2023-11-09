We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You guys, this fuzzy purple jacket looks just like the “Lavender Haze” one Taylor Swift wears on the Eras Tour

Unless you’re one of those people who swears off all modern technology and only uses a Motorola Razr (the OG kind, not the rebranded one), then you are aware that Taylor Swift is currently taking over the world with the Eras Tour right now.

All through the three-and-a-half-hour show, Taylor’s doing her thing while singing, dancing, pulling out surprise songs left and right and cheekily announcing Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).. But what I’m here to talk about right now is the fashion. All of the fashion.

I was lucky enough to attend the show at MetLife Stadium back in May. While I had already seen upwards of one billion TikToks and photos from the tour, nothing could have prepared me for the Eras Tour style that was happening right in front of my eyes. The best, IMHO, were her Midnights Era looks. Specifically, the fluffy faux fur purple “Lavender Haze” jacket that she opened the era with.

I know you know the jacket. This jacket:

Credit: Terence Rushin/Getty Images

THIS jacket designed by Oscar de la Renta:

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

THE “Lavender Haze” jacket:

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s the PURPLE JACKET:

Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images

OK, now that we’ve sufficiently prayed at the altar of the “Lavender Haze” jacket, let’s talk about the best Amazon dupe out there on the market. (Who doesn’t love a good Amazon dupe when it comes to the Eras Tour?)

The Vickstco Fluffy Faux Fur Outwear Parka Coat features a similar lavender color, a longer shape and a crew collar. It also looks like you’re buried in a — ahem — lavender haze. Oh, and for a warm faux fur coat, it’s less than $50. IDK the exact price of Taylor’s “Lavender Haze” coat, but considering that it’s Oscar de la Renta, it’s most definitely not under $50.

A five-star Amazon review called it the “Perfect Lavender Haze” jacket. I mean, look how perfectly “Lavender Haze”-y it looks on them:

Credit: Amazon/Sarah P.

“Bought this jacket for the Eras Tour, and it was exactly what I wanted,” they wrote in their review. “Every other fur jacket that I found for sale was short/cropped at the hip. I wanted my jacket to be longer, similar to what Taylor wears on stage…this did just that!”

As far as the actual material and quality of the dress itself, they wrote: “Because of the material, the coat looks crazy upon arrival and I was worried, but after brushing it with a boar bristle hair brush, it looked great!”

The jacket is available in sizes XS to XL. And if you’re not into the lavender color (no shade, but a little shade), the faux-fur fuzzy Amazon jacket comes in 14 colors, including an absolutely perfect shade of Speak Now purple.

Whether you’re wearing it to an upcoming Eras Tour stop (highly recommend) or plan on wearing it all day every day through the fall and winter, I truly don’t believe there is a better dupe for the “Lavender Haze” jacket than this one. Taylor would be proud!!

If you liked this story, check out the best TikTok-approved gifts to buy for everyone on your list.

More from In The Know:

The 14 best self-care gifts for anyone who needs a visit from the TLC fairy

Wait, I can’t stop thinking about how perfect these expensive-looking J.Crew Mary Janes are

The 24 best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sales with deals up to 95% off

A heated mattress pad exists for everyone who wants to feel toasty inside and out

The post You guys, this fuzzy purple jacket looks just like the “Lavender Haze” one Taylor Swift wears on the Eras Tour appeared first on In The Know.