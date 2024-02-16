Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to GoFundMe for woman slain in Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and 21 were injured during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday after gunfire broke out. The woman who was killed, 44-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was a mother of two and a prominent Kansas City deejay.

Taylor Swift, the world-famous pop star who is in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe that was set up for Lopez-Galvan’s family.

Because of Swift’s generosity and the generosity of others, the GoFundMe easily exceeded the original $75,000 goal.

The local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed to ABC News that Lopez-Galvan was the DJ and host of a Latin music program, “Taste of Tejano.” “It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family,” the radio station said in a statement Wednesday. “This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

