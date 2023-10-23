Taylor Swift debuts new handshake with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game
Taylor Swift debuts new handshake with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game. Source: NFL, CBS
Taylor Swift debuts new handshake with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game. Source: NFL, CBS
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
“If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
The NFL is all-in on the Taylor Swift attention.
The Chiefs could've covered the spread had Mahomes run into the end zone.
Patrick Mahomes doesn't understand why Jawaan Taylor continues to be penalized.
Welcome to the NFL Season —Taylor’s version, where NFL TV ratings could be impacted not by someone on the field, but someone in the stands.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
It's National Tight Ends Day and Jorge Martin breaks down how stars like Travis Kelce celebrated their position with big fantasy days.
Big upsets and big rookie performances defined a wild Sunday in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 7 action on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
The NFL has had quite enough of teams fighting with each other before games.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the fantasy results from NFL Sunday in Week 7.
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
Kenny Pickett appeared to be stopped well short of the first down late on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game.
It's never too early to start looking to bolster your lineup. Here are three options who should be priorities on the Week 8 waiver wire.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.