Taylor Swift called Travis Kelce's 'wife' by Tony Romo; singer comforts Brittany Mahomes

Is Tony Romo a psychic?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been public for three months since she attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. The pop superstar attended seven more of his games, and the All-Pro tight end flew across the world to Argentina to cheer her on at one of her Buenos Aires concerts.

While there is no word on next steps for their relationship, that hasn't stopped Romo from calling Swift Kelce's "wife" not once, but twice while covering Chiefs games for CBS.

On Christmas Day, the Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders. The camera showed Swift, who was watching the game next to Santa, after Kelce's first catch of the day. She was clapping and cheering while wearing a Santa hat with his No. 87 embroidered on it.

"His wife loves it," the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said during the Monday broadcast. "I mean, girlfriend."

"You've been down that road with that before," Jim Nantz laughed.

"And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend." - Tony Romo on Taylor Swift applauding a Travis Kelce catch.



"You've been down that road with that before." - Jim Nantz. pic.twitter.com/oQJS8cBF97 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

Romo first made the freudian slip during Kansas City's Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. In the second quarter, the camera showed Swift clapping.

"As you see Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo said. "Or I'm sorry, girlfriend."

"Not yet," Nantz responded.

While he has yet to breach the topic of marriage publicly, Kelce has noted that he appreciates how he and Swift's values align.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” Kelce said in his Wall Street Journal cover story. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

Taylor Swift comforts Brittany Mahomes after Chiefs loss to Raiders

Swift showcased her nurturing side when the Chiefs lost to the Raiders 20-14.

As the broadcast ended, the camera showed Swift with her arm around Brittany Mahomes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife. Mahomes, who was wearing a Santa hat with her husband's No. 15 that matched Swift's, had her hands over her mouth and her eyes wide. Swift rubbed her shoulder as she looked onto the field.

Taylor Swift had to comfort Brittany Mahomes after the Chiefs loss



pic.twitter.com/nrDBJOzkn6 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 25, 2023

Before the game, the quarterback said that Swift is basically part of the Chiefs family and that he's appreciated how the 12-time Grammy winner "embraced" his wife.

“At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let (Kelce) do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around when he realized how cool of a person she is,” Mahomes said. "There was a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom. Now. She's part of the team."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift called Travis Kelce's 'wife' by Tony Romo Monday on CBS