Who is Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, Travis Kelce?

Swifties, listen up as Taylor Swift has a new man in her life and it's American footballer, Travis Kelce.

The new couple first sparked dating rumours back in July when he revealed that he tried to give Taylor his number on a friendship bracelet when attending her concert. Now, she's cheering him on at his football game. It's giving 2000s sports romance film!

So, as the romance rumours continue to spiral, here is everything you need to know about Taylor's new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Who is Travis Kelce?

The 33-year-old is an American football player from Ohio, US. He has played for the Kansas City Chiefs his whole career and has been Super Bowl champion twice, earning him legendary status in the NFL.

His older brother, Jason Kelce, is also a famous American footballer. He's the one that all but confirmed the dating rumours between Travis and Taylor, BTW!

He has also hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared as a fictionalised version of himself in the first episode of the comedy series Moonbase 8.

Plus, Travis even starred in a Bachelor-style dating series called Catching Kelce. Yes, really!

In the series, which aired in 2016, 50 women from 50 US states vied to get the attention of Travis and after the show, he went on to date series winner Maya Benberry for around eight months.

His other famous ex is influencer Kayla Nicole, who he dated for around five years before calling it quits in 2022.

We're here for Travis and Taylor!

