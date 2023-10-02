Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs v Jets Game With A-List Friends

Taylor Swift furthered Travis Kelce dating rumors, making her second appearance at an NFL game to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, October 1.

Video taken by Rachelle Janeczek shows Swift in the crowd at MetLife Stadium with Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Renolds, and Hugh Jackman.

Shawn Levy and Sabrina Carpenter were also spotted with Swift at the stadium, where the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Jets 23 – 20.

Swift previously attended the match between the Chiefs and the Bears, at Arrowhead Stadium, on Sunday, September 24, after being invited by Kelce. Credit: Rachelle Janeczek via Storyful