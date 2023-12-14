Is Taylor Swift attending Patriots-Chiefs on Sunday a ‘done deal'? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots won't play under the bright lights in Week 15, but their matchup with Kansas City Chiefs still could feature some star power.

We're talking, of course, about pop superstar Taylor Swift, who already has attended six Chiefs games this season to support her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. So, will Swift make the trip to Gillette Stadium this weekend, even after Patriots-Chiefs was flexed out of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 17?

One frequent caller to 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand radio show apparently has some inside intel.

"She's coming Sunday. Done deal," a caller who goes by "Jake in Boston" told the show Thursday, citing "people in the building" at Gillette Stadium as his source.

Zolak & Bertrand co-host and former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak said he's also hearing that Swift will be in Foxboro on Sunday.

"I'd back him up, that she'll be there Sunday," Zolak said. " ... You can't confirm everything; things happen before Sunday. But I hear she'll be there.''

Swift is on break from her Eras Tour until February, and she's gone to considerable lengths to support Kelce in the meantime: She was in Kansas City last weekend to witness the Chiefs' wild loss to the Buffalo Bills and also has made trips to New York and Green Bay to watch Kelce play.

So, it wouldn't be surprising if she made the trip to Foxboro -- especially given her familiarity with Gillette Stadium. Swift has played 13 shows at the home of the Patriots, one of which was attended by New England head coach Bill Belichick, who even complimented the pop superstar on performing through a heavy rainstorm.

"It was pretty impressive. She’s tough, man, she just stood out there and played right through it," Belichick said.

Unfortunately for Belichick, Swift might be the biggest draw for the home crowd this weekend: The Patriots enter Sunday's game with a 3-10 record and the worst offense in the NFL.

Kickoff for Patriots-Chiefs is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live.