Taylor Swift arrives with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman at MetLife for Chiefs-Jets

It was a Sunday Night Football game in Week 4.

Given the “A” listers present at MetLife you would have thought it was the postseason or Super Bowl.

The most anticipated arrival for Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets wasn’t Aaron Rodgers.

It was pop star Taylor Swift and part of her entourage included actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman among others.

Taylor Swift is here. pic.twitter.com/Kx2JhtdauF — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire