Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead with Santa Claus for Raiders-Chiefs
Forget Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as a power couple. The pop singer arrived at Arrowhead for Monday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs game with the man of the day: Santa Claus, who resembles the Chiefs’ tight end without the suit.
Taylor Swift has arrived. pic.twitter.com/OUkYFz5RFC
Santa arrived with a very special guest. ❤️🎅 @taylorswift13 | @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/OAjB7jDPZt
Santa delivering Taylor Swift to Arrowhead! #swifties pic.twitter.com/HvPxK0w5H1
The singer’s parents were also with her.
📹| Mama and Papa Swift are at today’s Chiefs game! pic.twitter.com/ByRyjRmM90
