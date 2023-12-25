Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead with Santa Claus for Raiders-Chiefs

Forget Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as a power couple. The pop singer arrived at Arrowhead for Monday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs game with the man of the day: Santa Claus, who resembles the Chiefs’ tight end without the suit.

Taylor Swift has arrived. pic.twitter.com/OUkYFz5RFC — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) December 25, 2023

The singer’s parents were also with her.

📹| Mama and Papa Swift are at today’s Chiefs game! pic.twitter.com/ByRyjRmM90 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 25, 2023

