Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead with Santa Claus for Raiders-Chiefs

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Forget Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as a power couple. The pop singer arrived at Arrowhead for Monday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs game with the man of the day: Santa Claus, who resembles the Chiefs’ tight end without the suit.

The singer’s parents were also with her.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire